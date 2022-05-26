Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 61,987 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,987 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $198,847,000 after acquiring an additional 503,371 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $108,928,000 after purchasing an additional 225,570 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,067 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $22.04 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.52.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBER. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

