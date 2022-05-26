Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 151.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $222.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.60 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.23.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.70.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.