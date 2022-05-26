Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.31

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 2123484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.84.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.19.
Grab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRAB)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grab (GRAB)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.