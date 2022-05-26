Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.31

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 2123484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 46.9% during the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Grab by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 142,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

