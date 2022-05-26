Grainger’s (GRI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 390 ($4.91) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GRI. Barclays boosted their price target on Grainger from GBX 285 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.65) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.66) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grainger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 358 ($4.50).

GRI stock opened at GBX 308.20 ($3.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 295.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 298.87. Grainger has a 12-month low of GBX 259.80 ($3.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 340 ($4.28). The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28. The company has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

