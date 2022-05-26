Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Equities analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.29 billion and the lowest is $2.00 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $8.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $9.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPK stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.45. 1,740,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,781. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

