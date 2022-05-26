Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 32500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$3.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The company has a current ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, silver, and precious and base metals. Its principal project is the Golden Promise project covering an area of 16,500 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

