Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Jason W. Reese Buys 50,000 Shares

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,274,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,361,115.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
GEG stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.25. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter.
Great Elm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
