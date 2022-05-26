Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives $47.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

GTBIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of GTBIF stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $11.85. 291,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,540. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $35.15.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

