Greytown Advisors Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 109.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust comprises about 0.9% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter valued at $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000.
Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock remained flat at $$10.60 during trading hours on Thursday. 313,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,696. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14.
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (Get Rating)
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
