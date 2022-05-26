Greytown Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares during the period. Royalty Pharma makes up about 2.1% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPRX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,013,000 after buying an additional 6,511,270 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,422,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,075,000 after buying an additional 80,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,304,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,110,000 after buying an additional 1,136,073 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,140,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,638,000 after buying an additional 901,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,285,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,093,000 after buying an additional 484,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Royalty Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $929,820.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,679.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 39,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,556,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 453,726 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

RPRX traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,153. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.36. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 21.95, a current ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.00%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

