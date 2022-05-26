Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Grindrod Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 53.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grindrod Shipping to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.

NASDAQ GRIN opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $482.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33. Grindrod Shipping has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $28.98.

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.20. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 41.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 936.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 366,052 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Grindrod Shipping by 84.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 114,453 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth about $1,243,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter worth about $680,000. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

