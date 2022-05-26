Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

GO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.24. 19,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $39.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.70.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 15,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $600,498.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,029.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,402 shares of company stock valued at $13,043,819 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 32.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $118,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

