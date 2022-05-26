GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 20,915 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 488.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 361.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,294,000 after buying an additional 58,241 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 239,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 24.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 86,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. Independent Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $402.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $43,503.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,507.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

