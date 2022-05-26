GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 42,539 Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,539 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Primoris Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $3,417,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth $21,416,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,151,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after acquiring an additional 328,032 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 689,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 43,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRIM. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $784.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.18 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 12.06%.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

