GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,145,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,587,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Novanta by 241.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 210,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,530,000 after purchasing an additional 148,797 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 5.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,055,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,595,000 after purchasing an additional 102,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,224,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,979,000 after purchasing an additional 90,360 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOVT opened at $123.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $114.31 and a one year high of $184.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.80.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.96 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. Novanta’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novanta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair raised Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

