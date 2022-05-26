GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 211.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAGE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,976,000 after purchasing an additional 957,993 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 757,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,560,000 after buying an additional 529,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,561,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,433,000 after buying an additional 397,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after buying an additional 330,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,518,000 after buying an additional 222,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAGE opened at $31.67 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 7,676.91%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.74.

In other news, Director George Golumbeski acquired 8,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

