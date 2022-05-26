GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 250.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,290 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in LTC Properties by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,738,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,547,000 after buying an additional 19,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 430,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,637,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.97. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $40.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.04.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

