GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) by 484.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,292 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.23% of Whole Earth Brands worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth $1,124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 68,329 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth $1,208,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $281.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.36. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $14.63.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $132.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. Whole Earth Brands had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

