GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,442 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.10% of AngioDynamics worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 1,257.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,325,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 71,146 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 227,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 446,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.20 million, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.88. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $78,831.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $142,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

