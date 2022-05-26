GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 6,764 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently commented on AVT shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.
In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $174,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About Avnet (Get Rating)
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
