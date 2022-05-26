GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 3,284 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Workday were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Junto Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Workday by 300.1% in the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after buying an additional 266,723 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Workday by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after buying an additional 165,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $164.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,645.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.01 and its 200-day moving average is $240.23. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $157.49 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.59.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $1,095,448.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at $14,096,214.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

