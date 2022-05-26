GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 51,740 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,740 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 833,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth about $89,000. 57.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.14.
Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $15.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $736.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.38.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.
