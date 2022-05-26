GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 684 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $40,003,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 146,077 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 266,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,371,000 after acquiring an additional 72,992 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,109,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOXF. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

FOXF stock opened at $77.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.85.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

