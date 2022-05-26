GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of NuStar Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,401,000 after acquiring an additional 189,311 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in NuStar Energy by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 134,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

NS stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.14.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 111.92% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $409.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.98%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.