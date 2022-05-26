Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,679 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $147,617.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $79.97. 599,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,695. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.71. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -51.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

