H Capital V GP L.P. Takes Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

H Capital V GP L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,948,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,559,000. KE makes up approximately 98.8% of H Capital V GP L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. H Capital V GP L.P. owned 0.42% of KE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in KE in the 4th quarter worth $1,765,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in KE by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in KE in the 4th quarter worth $164,002,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in KE by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in KE by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 58,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEKE traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.74. 907,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,086,837. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of -1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEKE. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HSBC raised shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KE in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.70 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.35.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

