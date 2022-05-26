Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAE. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Haemonetics stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.56. 5,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,807. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $75.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $64,064.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,298 shares of company stock valued at $368,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after buying an additional 3,402,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Haemonetics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,404,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Haemonetics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,872,000 after buying an additional 108,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Haemonetics by 12.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,389,000 after buying an additional 69,141 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

