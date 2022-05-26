Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Director Robert J. Potter Purchases 16,300 Shares of Stock

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Potter bought 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,993.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$540,319.68.

Hamilton Thorne stock opened at C$1.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.93. The firm has a market cap of C$206.20 million and a P/E ratio of 65.45. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.39 and a 1-year high of C$2.20.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.70 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hamilton Thorne Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.