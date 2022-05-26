Hamster Market Cap Reaches $4.89 Million (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Hamster coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hamster has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hamster has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and $120,490.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hamster alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 211.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,283.38 or 1.59675036 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00019785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 397.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.00500268 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031689 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.