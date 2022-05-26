Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $328.88 Million

Brokerages expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWCGet Rating) to report $328.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $333.80 million and the lowest is $325.00 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $328.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on HWC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 657.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.97. The stock had a trading volume of 466,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.42. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average is $51.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

