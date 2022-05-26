Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.20.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $48.48 on Monday. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $39.07 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 85.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,778,000 after acquiring an additional 90,975 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 898,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

