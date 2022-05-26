Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,477 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.
HOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.46.
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.
