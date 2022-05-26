HBK Investments L P Acquires New Position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.30% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 995.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 108,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 98,910 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 600,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 44,869 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSAQ remained flat at $$9.94 during trading on Thursday. 322,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,983. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.44.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

