HBK Investments L P Acquires Shares of 17,500 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 189,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 541,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $64.80. 356,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,332,857. The stock has a market cap of $280.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average of $60.51. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 618,845 shares of company stock worth $39,601,992. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

