HBK Investments L P Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.68. The company had a trading volume of 118,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,043. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 568,184 shares of company stock valued at $86,426,621. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

