HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $8.34 on Monday. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 16.62, a quick ratio of 14.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $490.81 million and a PE ratio of -2.52.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 200,834 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 676,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 271,760 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 528.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 701,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 589,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.
About Century Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Therapeutics (IPSC)
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.