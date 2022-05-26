HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $8.34 on Monday. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 16.62, a quick ratio of 14.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $490.81 million and a PE ratio of -2.52.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.22). Equities research analysts predict that Century Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 200,834 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 676,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 271,760 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 528.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 701,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 589,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

