HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $265.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 112,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $66,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,606,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,615.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 59,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $32,248.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,546,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,060.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,688 shares of company stock valued at $135,597. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at $2,715,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 123.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

