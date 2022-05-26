HC Wainwright Trims Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Target Price to $1.50

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MITO opened at $0.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Stealth BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

