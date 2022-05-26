Head-To-Head Review: Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centessa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$381.90 million ($2.38) -1.73 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$2.45 million ($0.14) -37.85

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centessa Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centessa Pharmaceuticals N/A -37.38% -31.91% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A -16.12% -15.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centessa Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 369.26%. Given Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Centessa Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals beats Centessa Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B. The company also has emerging pipeline products under clinical proof of concept stage comprising LB101, a PD-L1xCD47 LockBody, as well as LB201, a PD-L1xCD3 LockBody, which are designed to selectively drive potent CD47 and CD3 effector function activity while avoiding systemic toxicity; ZF874, a small molecule pharmacological chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency; MGX292, a recombinant modified BMP9 replacement protein designed to overcome the deficiency in BMP9 signaling in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; and OX2R Agonists that are oral and intranasal selective orexin receptor 2 agonists designed to leverage structural insights and to directly target the underlying pathophysiology of orexin neuron loss in Narcolepsy Type 1. In addition, the company has exploratory pipeline products under clinical proof of concept stage containing CBS001, an anti-LIGHT antibody, which preferentially binds the inflammatory membrane form of LIGHT in inflammatory/fibrotic diseases; and CBS004, a humanized mAb specific to BDCA2, expressed exclusively on plasmacytoid dendritic cells in systemic sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other autoimmune diseases. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

