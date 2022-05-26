Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Shares Down 2.5%

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $3.91. 5,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 717,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 13.12, a current ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLGN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Heliogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,301,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heliogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,012,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Heliogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,329,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heliogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Heliogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

