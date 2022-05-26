Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Holdings Lowered by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Hess were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hess by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Hess by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in Hess by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Hess by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Hess by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HES shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.87.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $119.27 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $119.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 1.67.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.66%.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $230,330.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 77,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $7,235,565.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 609,652 shares of company stock worth $60,473,245 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

