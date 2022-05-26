HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.98 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HF Sinclair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.56. HF Sinclair reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 242.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HF Sinclair will report full-year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $8.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $7.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HF Sinclair.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised HF Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 10,700 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $2,585,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

DINO traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.68. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $49.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

