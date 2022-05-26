HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 85,849 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.81.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $507.66 million, a PE ratio of 140.02 and a beta of -0.03.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HHLA. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,944,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,559,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,915,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,257,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:HHLA)

HH&L Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

