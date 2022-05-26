Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.83-$0.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

NYSE HI traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 29.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.