Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 169 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Hershey by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,760 shares of company stock worth $2,607,388 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

HSY opened at $211.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

