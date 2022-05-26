Hilltop Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LCID. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,549,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

LCID opened at 17.45 on Thursday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of 13.25 and a one year high of 57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 20.90 and its 200-day moving average is 31.11.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by 0.25. The firm had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 55.56 million. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCID has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 34.17.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

