Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26.

Himax Technologies has a payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Shares of HIMX opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 62.49%. The business had revenue of $412.81 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth $113,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 46.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIMX. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.