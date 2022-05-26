HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.51-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$825.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $807.66 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised HireRight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on HireRight to $18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.88.

HRT traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.40. 316,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,106. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00. HireRight has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $198.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.46 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 36.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

