Hound Partners LLC Makes New $30.89 Million Investment in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 364,055 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,894,000. GoDaddy comprises about 1.7% of Hound Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hound Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of GoDaddy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.60. 2,019,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.49. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,382,652.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,279 shares of company stock valued at $687,512. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

