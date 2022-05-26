Hound Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hippo by 273.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 17,097,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516,661 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,098,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,581,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,998,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hippo alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIPO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hippo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

HIPO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.36. 823,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,606. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.18. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Hippo had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 246.66%. The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hippo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.